Haldane Superintendent Tests Positive

Also, some Garrison students quarantine

Haldane Superintendent Philip Benante said on Tuesday (Jan. 19) that he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

In an email to parents, Benante said he was tested after being informed on Saturday (Jan. 16) that he had contact outside school with a person who tested positive. Anyone he was in direct contact with at Haldane on Jan. 14 or 15 has been notified, Benante said.

“I share this information with you in the spirit of remaining candid about my absence from campus,” he wrote. “My symptoms are very mild thus far.”

On Sunday (Jan. 17), the Garrison School announced that some students in the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth grades would quarantine for 10 days because an employee at the school had tested positive.

As of Jan. 22, according to the State COVID Report Card, Haldane had reported 18 students and 10 teachers/staff who had tested positive; Garrison reported four students and five teachers/staff; and Beacon reported 58 students and 31 teachers/staff.

HOW WE REPORT