Philipstown Completes Resource Inventory

Includes chapter on local impact of climate change

Philipstown has completed a Natural Resources Inventory with 40 maps and chapters on geology and soils; water resources; habitats and wildlife; historic, scenic and recreational resources; and land use.

Each section of the report includes suggestions for further study, policy development and community action. The report also includes a chapter that describes the potential impacts of climate change and suggests the town prepare a Vulnerability Assessment and Climate Adaptation Plan.

The inventory was prepared by Max Garfinkle, the town’s natural resources review officer, and Roberto Muller, coordinator of Philipstown Climate Smart, with oversight by the Conservation Board and guidance from the Hudson Highlands Land Trust and the state Department of Conservation’s Hudson River Estuary Program.

The report, which was funded in part by a state grant, can be downloaded at climatesmartphilipstown.org.

HOW WE REPORT