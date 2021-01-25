Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents in December

Officers responded to 581 calls, including 22 auto accidents and 16 domestic disputes.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

An officer responded to a vehicle striking a fire hydrant on Falconer Street.

A caller reported someone trying to break into his building.

Thursday, Dec. 3

A Henry Street caller reported a lost wallet, which officers later found.

A caller reported money being withheld via PayPal for a sale she made privately with another individual.

Monday, Dec. 7

A caller reported damage to her car as a result of a hit-and-run on Schenck Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

William C. Dennison, 21, of Marlborough, was processed on a bench warrant.

Officers were called for an unattended death.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Akili R. Hill, 22, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

A Cross Street caller reported a loose dog but officers were unable to find the animal.

A Hammond Plaza caller reported a trespass.

Friday, Dec. 11

A caller reported that someone keyed his car on Main Street.

Sunday, Dec. 13

A caller reported receiving messages from a lending company regarding funds she did not receive.

Monday, Dec. 14

A caller reported a hit-and-run on Willow Street; citations were issued.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

A Wesley Avenue caller reported copper pipes stolen from his home.

An East Willow Street caller reported being harassed by an individual.

Officers were called for an unattended death.

Friday, Dec. 18

A caller reported that his dog was attacked by another dog on Main Street.

Saturday, Dec. 19

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a package stolen from outside of her door.

Sunday, Dec. 20

A caller reported an auto accident on Main Street that occurred when a woman opened her door in traffic.

A South Davies Terrace caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

Jose C. Huasasquiche, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license after a crash on Fishkill Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 21

Jenilee Dupont, 38, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that she was a victim of a scam to take money from her bank accounts via social media.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Officers were called for an unattended death.

Monday, Dec. 28

A Catherine Street caller reported stolen license plates.

A School Street caller reported identity theft after receiving documents regarding a loan he did not apply for or receive.

A caller reported damage to his car after a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

A Forrestal Heights caller reported fraudulent activity regarding her bank account.

