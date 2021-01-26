Call for Art for Women’s Exhibit

Howland Cultural Center will stage in March

The Howland Cultural Center in Beacon has issued a call for artwork for a Women History’s Month exhibit that will take place in March.

It is open to women artists living or working with a 20-mile radius of Beacon, and the submission deadline is Tuesday (Feb. 2). The opening reception is scheduled for March 6.

The center said in its call: “In honor of this very historic time for women, taking their deserved place in the world, we would like to acknowledge our new vice president, Kamala Harris, in this exhibit, as well as other influential women. We are looking for a wide variety of artistic interpretation as it relates to women in our lives.”

Artists should submit three jpg images with descriptions, including size, and contact information, to [email protected] If you do not receive acknowledgement, call 845-375-9005.

There is no fee to apply but artists who work is chosen will pay $25 to help cover expenses of the show. All pieces must be prepared and ready to hang, and the cultural center will receive a 25 percent commission on sales.

