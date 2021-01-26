Valentines for Vets Underway

Deadline is Feb. 10

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, has launched his seventh annual Valentines for Veterans initiative.

Maloney’s office collects homemade cards that are distributed to local veterans. Last year, more than 100 groups participated, creating 7,800 Valentines.

Individuals and groups can mail Valentine’s Day greetings to Rep. Maloney’s office at 123 Grand St., Second Floor, Newburgh, NY 12550. The deadline is Feb. 10.

HOW WE REPORT