Around Town (Photos)

MATERNITY WARD OPENS — The NewYork-Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor on Jan. 21 opened its new, $15 million Maternal and Newborn Care Unit. The facility has four labor and delivery rooms; eight private rooms with bathrooms, showers and beds for partners; and a six-bed neonatal intensive care unit. The hospital’s staff delivers about 800 newborns each year. (Photo provided)

HONORING HIS SERVICE — On Jan. 21, Libby Funeral Home in Beacon handled the burial with military honors in Poughkeepsie of an 80-year-old U.S. Army veteran with no living relatives. Members of the Beacon chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars assisted. Dutchess County provided funds and Libby donated its services. The veteran had most recently been a resident of a nursing home in Staatsburg. (Photo provided)

NEW TERM — State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes Beacon, was sworn in at his Newburgh office for his second term on Jan. 7 by state Supreme Court Judge E. Loren Williams. (Photo provided)

