Dutchess Tourism Launches “Aerial Tours”

Series begins with Bannerman Island

Dutchess Tourism has launched a series of 12 short videos called Air Dutchess that provide aerial tours of local landmarks, with the first installment focusing on Bannerman Island.

One video will be released each month online. Future installments will feature Beacon, the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, Innisfree Gardens in Millbrook, and Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction, among other sites. See bit.ly/air-dutchess.

