The Week Ahead

TALKS
MON 1
History of Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-454-3222 | artsmidhudson.org
Ciesta Little-Quinn of the Department of Black Studies at SUNY New Paltz will share the history of gospel music in the Hudson Valley, including artists such as Marva Clark, Gretchen Reed, Toni Graham and Mahalia Jackson. Registration required.
TUES 2
DIY: Build Your Own Website
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register for this three-part workshop via Zoom with library Director Gillian Murphy.
WED 3
Valentine’s Greetings
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Kevin Woyce will discuss the romantic history of the holiday, accompanied by live music. Email [email protected] to register.
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 30
Hudson River EagleFest
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D, Garrison
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Register for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff members from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society volunteers will be on hand to assist. Also SAT 6. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under 5)
SAT 30
Owl Prowl
CORNWALL
7 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204
hhnm.org
Learn about owls and their history, meet the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum owl ambassador and take a nighttime hike to call for the birds. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 1
Kindergarten Orientation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
845-265-9254 ext. 122
haldaneschool.org
Sign up at the school website for the Zoom presentation. Kindergarten registration will be Feb. 8 to 12 for students who will be 5 years old by Dec. 31.
TUES 2
New Parents Support Group
GARRISON
11 a.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
This free group, which meets every Tuesday, has been ongoing since 2014. It is facilitated by a postpartum doula, a clinical psychologist and a Putnam County health nurse. For more information, email [email protected]
SAT 6
What Do You See When You Listen?
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 will make art while listening to music and learning about the visual representation of sound. Cost: Sliding scale
MUSIC
SUN 31
Mexodus
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Instagram
music.vassar.edu/concerts
As part of the annual Vassar Modfest, Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson will record the seventh track of their musical, which is inspired by the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the southern U.S. who traveled to Mexico instead of looking north.
SAT 6
Attacca Quartet
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Vassar
music.vassar.edu/concerts/webcast
In this livestream from the Bardavon, the Grammy Award-winning group will perform Three Song Suite by Flying Lotus, String Quartet No. 3 by Chris Rogerson, and Three Essays by Caroline Shaw. After the concert, the group will talk about their work amid the pandemic.
SAT 6
Jeremy Schonfeld
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
With Will Bryant, Schonfeld will perform Anthem: Songs of Life (and Death) in America in a livestream from the Howland. Cost: $15
VISUAL ART
SAT 6
In Our Lifetime
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
The works of 17 Black artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate African American history. Through Feb. 28.
LITERARY
WED 3
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku, by Natalie Goldberg.
THURS 4
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Join a discussion of The Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent, a 1971 book by Eduardo Galeano. Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s populist president, gave it to President Barack Obama the first time they met but Galeano later disavowed his own work.
CIVIC
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 2
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 2
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 2
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via audiocast
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
WED 3
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 4
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
