The Week Ahead

TALKS

MON 1

History of Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-454-3222 | artsmidhudson.org

Ciesta Little-Quinn of the Department of Black Studies at SUNY New Paltz will share the history of gospel music in the Hudson Valley, including artists such as Marva Clark, Gretchen Reed, Toni Graham and Mahalia Jackson. Registration required.

TUES 2

DIY: Build Your Own Website

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register for this three-part workshop via Zoom with library Director Gillian Murphy.

WED 3

Valentine’s Greetings

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Kevin Woyce will discuss the romantic history of the holiday, accompanied by live music. Email [email protected] to register.

ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 30

Hudson River EagleFest

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D, Garrison

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Register for two-hour slots to view eagles from the grounds overlooking the Hudson River and Constitution Marsh as part of the annual event organized by the Teatown Lake Reservation. Staff members from the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society volunteers will be on hand to assist. Also SAT 6. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors, $6 ages 5 to 18, free for children under 5)

SAT 30

Owl Prowl

CORNWALL

7 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506 x204

hhnm.org

Learn about owls and their history, meet the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum owl ambassador and take a nighttime hike to call for the birds. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 1

Kindergarten Orientation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

845-265-9254 ext. 122

haldaneschool.org

Sign up at the school website for the Zoom presentation. Kindergarten registration will be Feb. 8 to 12 for students who will be 5 years old by Dec. 31.

TUES 2

New Parents Support Group

GARRISON

11 a.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

This free group, which meets every Tuesday, has been ongoing since 2014. It is facilitated by a postpartum doula, a clinical psychologist and a Putnam County health nurse. For more information, email [email protected]

SAT 6

What Do You See When You Listen?

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 will make art while listening to music and learning about the visual representation of sound. Cost: Sliding scale

MUSIC

SUN 31

Mexodus

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Instagram

music.vassar.edu/concerts

As part of the annual Vassar Modfest, Brian Quijada and Nygel Robinson will record the seventh track of their musical, which is inspired by the 4,000 to 10,000 enslaved people in the southern U.S. who traveled to Mexico instead of looking north.

SAT 6

Attacca Quartet

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Vassar

music.vassar.edu/concerts/webcast

In this livestream from the Bardavon, the Grammy Award-winning group will perform Three Song Suite by Flying Lotus, String Quartet No. 3 by Chris Rogerson, and Three Essays by Caroline Shaw. After the concert, the group will talk about their work amid the pandemic.

SAT 6

Jeremy Schonfeld

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

With Will Bryant, Schonfeld will perform Anthem: Songs of Life (and Death) in America in a livestream from the Howland. Cost: $15

VISUAL ART

SAT 6

In Our Lifetime

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

The works of 17 Black artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate African American history. Through Feb. 28.

LITERARY

WED 3

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku, by Natalie Goldberg.

THURS 4

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Join a discussion of The Open Veins of Latin America: Five Centuries of the Pillage of a Continent, a 1971 book by Eduardo Galeano. Hugo Chávez, Venezuela’s populist president, gave it to President Barack Obama the first time they met but Galeano later disavowed his own work.

CIVIC

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 2

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 2

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 2

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via audiocast

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

WED 3

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 4

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

