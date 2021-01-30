Highlands May Get a Foot of Snow

Storm expected to arrive late Sunday

A winter storm system expected to arrive late Sunday could dump up to 12 inches of snow on the Highlands, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm also may bring winds of up to 25 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph.



The winter storm watch issued by the weather service on Saturday (Jan. 30) includes Putnam County. Another winter storm watch for Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon includes western Dutchess.

