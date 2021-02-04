Joe Frisenda (1943-2021)

Joseph Frisenda, 77, a lifelong resident of Cold Spring, died on Feb. 1.

Born May 9, 1943 in Cold Spring, he was the son of Rosario and Josephine (DiPane) Frisenda. He was a mechanic with the Metro-North Railroad until his retirement and owned Joseph’s Beauty Salon with his wife, Jean, who died in 2017.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Loretto Church, where he served as an usher for many years, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his daily walks throughout the village and his beloved rose garden, his family said. Recently Joe traveled with his son and grandson to Rome, where three generations explored Italy together.

Joe is survived by his son, Joseph Frisenda (Beatrice Goldsmith) and his grandson, Octavian Frisenda.

Friends may call on Sunday (Feb. 7) from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, with interment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home

