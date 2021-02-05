Putnam Releases Police Report

Legislature will consider on March 4

The Putnam County Police Review Panel, created after Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year ordered municipalities and counties to review law-enforcement procedures, released its findings and recommendations today (Feb. 5).

“I want to thank everyone on the panel for their hard work in putting together such a thorough report in such a short time,” said Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell in a statement. “I am especially grateful for the meaningful feedback we got from the public.”

The report can be found at putnamcountyny.com/policereviewpanel. The public can submit comments on the report at the site or by email to [email protected] through Feb. 17, when a virtual public hearing will be held.

The 21-member panel, chaired by Odell, began meeting in September.

