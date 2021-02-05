Putnam Releases Police Report

Legislature will consider on March 4
The Putnam County Police Review Panel, created after Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year ordered municipalities and counties to review law-enforcement procedures, released its findings and recommendations today (Feb. 5).
“I want to thank everyone on the panel for their hard work in putting together such a thorough report in such a short time,” said Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell in a statement. “I am especially grateful for the meaningful feedback we got from the public.”
The report can be found at putnamcountyny.com/policereviewpanel. The public can submit comments on the report at the site or by email to [email protected] through Feb. 17, when a virtual public hearing will be held.
The 21-member panel, chaired by Odell, began meeting in September.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].