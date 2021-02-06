Saying Goodbye (Photos)

Olivia Zappala places a rose on Saturday (Jan. 27) on the columbarium at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison during the funeral of her grandmother, Anna Kantor, who died a week earlier of cancer at age 78. Olivia is shown with her parents, Jon and Elizabeth Kantor Zappala. Besides roses, the socially distanced outdoor service included a bagpiper. Anna and her husband, Paul, moved to Philipstown six years ago.
