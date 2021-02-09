Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale Opens

Putnam County sponsors annual event

The Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County have launched their annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale.

In addition to seedlings and birdhouses, the sale for the first time includes Tubex Combitubes, which protect trees from weedwhackers, rabbits and deer, and act as a greenhouse to promote growth.

To place an order, visit putnamcountyny.com/keepputnamgreen by March 24. Orders will be available for pickup on April 23 and 24 at Memorial Park in Kent. Every order will include a free milkweed seed packet.

