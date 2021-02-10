School Board Petitions Available

Garrison has four open seats

Prospective candidates for the Garrison school board can download petitions at gufs.org or pick them up in person weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 845-424-3689, ext. 224, upon arrival. The election is scheduled for May 18.

There are four open seats on the nine-member board — three for 3-year terms (for seats held by David Gelber, James Hoch and Courtney McCarthy) and one for 1 year to fill the remaining term of Jill Lake (now held by Madeline Julian, who was appointed). The candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will fill the one-year term.

Petitions must be signed by at least 25 qualified voters who live in the district and filed by 5 p.m. on April 19.

