Beacon Wrestling Pinned by Virus

Track and field also on hold because of snow

Basketball teams got the green light to start their seasons with pandemic restrictions, but the news was not as good for Beacon wrestlers.

The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Haldane and Beacon are scheduled to open their seasons today (Feb. 12) and tomorrow against each other, which will serve as their second annual Battle of the Tunnel contests.

But the Beacon wrestling season has been canceled, a victim of the shutdown and low turnout, said Athletic Director John Giametta.

Coach Ron Tompkins said the news was disappointing but not a surprise. “I didn’t think we had any chance this year,” he said. “The parents were not up for having the kids wrestle. We’ll build it back up and have a team next year.”

Wrestling teams throughout Section 1, which includes schools in Dutchess and Putnam counties, have been struggling to get up and running. “There is so much paperwork, physicals, tests, so many approvals,” Tompkins said. “And the days are going by quickly. I’m amazed any sport is allowed to play right now.”

Track-and-field teams had hoped to have some outdoor competitions, but most, including at Beacon and Haldane, have struggled to accomplish anything. The Bulldogs managed to have one meet before the snow came. The Haldane team has had none so far.

Bowling and swim teams have been able to compete. The winter season is scheduled to end March 6, followed by a weeklong regional tournament.

HOW WE REPORT