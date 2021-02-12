Philipstown Obituaries

Nancy Esposito (1928-2021)

Nancy Esposito, 92, a former Cold Spring resident, died Feb. 2 at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, where she had lived since 2017.

Born in Philipstown on Aug. 19, 1928, she was the daughter of Carmelo and Louisa (Boniello) Bocchino. On Oct. 23, 1971, in Cold Spring, she married Joseph Esposito, who died in 2006.

Nancy worked as an administrative assistant for IBM in East Fishkill and Poughkeepsie for 38 years until her retirement in 1993. She always looked on the bright side of things and could find good in anyone or anything, her family said. She loved to laugh and enjoyed spending time with her many nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings, Patrick Bocchino and Josephine Fleming.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 17 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, with internment to follow at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Thomas Russell Jr. (1946-2021)

Thomas F. Russell Jr., 74, of Cold Spring, died Feb. 8 at NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center.

He was born in Manhattan on Aug. 31, 1946, the son of Thomas and Margaret (Waters) Russell. During the Vietnam era, he was a U.S. Army driver for ranking members as they visited military bases.

After his military service, he worked for 35 years as an electrician for Tilcon (formerly Trap Rock and Lonestar) in Wappingers Falls until his retirement in 2011. His hobbies included golf and fishing, and he was a sports fan. He enjoyed birds, especially hummingbirds, his family said.

On July 11, 1969, he married Linda Niver at St. Joachim Church in Beacon.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his sons, Thomas Russell of Cold Spring, Christopher Russell (Kaela) of Hopewell Junction and Patrick Russell (Shanna) of Garrison; his grandchildren, Emily, Kaleigh, Sueanna, Christopher, Daniella, Jonathan, Shaun, Justin, Makaylin, Breannon, and Kevin; and his siblings, Patricia Marko of North Carolina and Joseph Russell (Maryanne) of Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered on Feb. 11 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).

Information provided by local funeral homes.

HOW WE REPORT