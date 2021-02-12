The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 13
Washington’s Birthday
NEWBURGH
Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters
View presentations about Revolutionary War history, and George and Martha, and enjoy live music. The schedule is online. Also SUN 14, MON 15.
TUES 16
Cooking for a Cause
CORNWALL
6 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats
hudsonvalleyeats.com/cooking-for-a-cause
Ric Orlando will make Everything Mardi Gras Gumbo to benefit the Food Bank for the Hudson Valley in this virtual cooking class. Cost: $50
FRI 19
Blood Drive
BEACON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St.
800-733-2767 | redcrossblood.org
Register or walk in to donate.
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 13
Great Backyard Bird Count
HUDSON VALLEY
birdcount.org
Share bird sightings in this conservation event organized by Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Record and report online the species and numbers of birds seen at any location.
SAT 20
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and under free)
MUSIC
SUN 14
Violintine’s Day Concert
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Dramatic Hall Theater
bit.ly/BeMyViolintine
Daisy Jopling and her band will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a livestreamed performance. The evening begins with virtual cocktails at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $25 (free for members)
SAT 20
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcentertix.com
The band will perform during a livestream from the center. Cost: $15
SUN 21
MET Orchestra Musicians
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org/ALIVE_musica.html
In this livestream performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, musicians from the Metropolitan Orchestra will perform Saint-Saëns’ Fantasiein A Major, Op. 124, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, Frank’s Zapatos de Chincha and Beethoven’s String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3. Cost: $20 or pay as you wish
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Story Walk and Crafts
COLD SPRING
Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed story in the garden around the library and take home a craft to make later. Also SUN 14.
SAT 13
Global Rhythms, Sounds and Songs
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Gwen Laster and Damon Banks, co-founders of Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, will lead this webinar for students in grades 6 to 12 with beats from around the world. Cost: Sliding scale
SUN 14
Sound Drawing: Color
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Audra Wolowiec will lead this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free
WED 17
So You Wanna be a Vet?
BREWSTER
4 p.m. Putnam 4-H
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
This six-part online program will introduce Putnam County students from ages 8 to 12 to the importance of animal health. Registration required. Cost: $10 to $50 (pay what you can)
THURS 18
Family Scavenger Hunt
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Be the quickest team to find objects in your home.
SAT 20
Meet Winky!
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLwinky
Winky is an opossum who serves as an animal ambassador for Teatown Lake Reservation, a nature preserve in Ossining.
SAT 20
Creating Movement to Tell a Story
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Chelsea Acree will lead this workshop for elementary school students on creating a dance that tells a story. Cost: sliding scale
VISUAL ART
SAT 13
Emergence
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
This annual juried show with works by artists from the region was curated by Samantha De Tillio.
TUES 16
BLAQ•IT: Blackness in Italy
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
845-666-7202 | magazzino.art
Ilaria Conti will speak online with Fred Kuwornu, whose film, Blaxploitation: 100 Years of Blackness in Italian Cinema, will be accessible for viewing at the website SUN 14, MON 15 and TUES 16.
THURS 18
Gallery Talks: Dan Flavin
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
In this free webinar, Dia educators will discuss Flavin’s objects and installations, which mostly involve fluorescent light.
SAT 20
Glow Show / Zard Apuya Solo Show
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
TALKS
SAT 13
Thomas Machin and His Chains
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Bevis Longstreth will discuss the real-life story behind his latest historical novel, Chains Across the River. Cost: $10 (free for members)
TUES 16
The Life of James F. Brown
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
beaconhistorical.org
Elaine Hayes, executive director of Mount Gulian Historic Site, will lead a discussion via Zoom of James F. Brown, who was born a slave in Maryland and escaped to New York, where he became master gardener at Mount Gulian. Register online or email [email protected]
WED 17
COVID-19 School Update
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversation
Carl Albano, the superintendent of the Garrison school district, will discuss its plans and approach at the midpoint of the school year. Register online.
THURS 18
Hudson Valley Support for the Union
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Michael Barrett, executive director of the Burden Iron Works Museum in Troy and Mark Forlow, an expert on the West Point Foundry, will discuss via Zoom the contributions of the iron works and foundry to the Union effort during the Civil War. Register online. Cost: $10 (free for members)
CIVIC
TUES 16
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 16
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 16
Public Hearing: Short-Term Rentals
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].