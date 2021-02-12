The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

Washington’s Birthday

NEWBURGH

Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters

View presentations about Revolutionary War history, and George and Martha, and enjoy live music. The schedule is online. Also SUN 14, MON 15.

TUES 16

Cooking for a Cause

CORNWALL

6 p.m. Hudson Valley Eats

hudsonvalleyeats.com/cooking-for-a-cause

Ric Orlando will make Everything Mardi Gras Gumbo to benefit the Food Bank for the Hudson Valley in this virtual cooking class. Cost: $50

FRI 19

Blood Drive

BEACON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St.

800-733-2767 | redcrossblood.org

Register or walk in to donate.

ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 13

Great Backyard Bird Count

HUDSON VALLEY

birdcount.org

Share bird sightings in this conservation event organized by Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Record and report online the species and numbers of birds seen at any location.





SAT 20

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and under free)

MUSIC

SUN 14

Violintine’s Day Concert

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Dramatic Hall Theater

bit.ly/BeMyViolintine

Daisy Jopling and her band will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a livestreamed performance. The evening begins with virtual cocktails at 5:30 p.m. Cost: $25 (free for members)

SAT 20

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandculturalcentertix.com

The band will perform during a livestream from the center. Cost: $15

SUN 21

MET Orchestra Musicians

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org/ALIVE_musica.html

In this livestream performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, musicians from the Metropolitan Orchestra will perform Saint-Saëns’ Fantasiein A Major, Op. 124, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, Frank’s Zapatos de Chincha and Beethoven’s String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3. Cost: $20 or pay as you wish

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Story Walk and Crafts

COLD SPRING

Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed story in the garden around the library and take home a craft to make later. Also SUN 14.

SAT 13

Global Rhythms, Sounds and Songs

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Gwen Laster and Damon Banks, co-founders of Creative Strings Improvisers Ensemble, will lead this webinar for students in grades 6 to 12 with beats from around the world. Cost: Sliding scale

SUN 14

Sound Drawing: Color

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Audra Wolowiec will lead this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free

WED 17

So You Wanna be a Vet?

BREWSTER

4 p.m. Putnam 4-H

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

This six-part online program will introduce Putnam County students from ages 8 to 12 to the importance of animal health. Registration required. Cost: $10 to $50 (pay what you can)

THURS 18

Family Scavenger Hunt

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Be the quickest team to find objects in your home.

SAT 20

Meet Winky!

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLwinky

Winky is an opossum who serves as an animal ambassador for Teatown Lake Reservation, a nature preserve in Ossining.



SAT 20

Creating Movement to Tell a Story

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Chelsea Acree will lead this workshop for elementary school students on creating a dance that tells a story. Cost: sliding scale

VISUAL ART

SAT 13

Emergence

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

This annual juried show with works by artists from the region was curated by Samantha De Tillio.

TUES 16

BLAQ•IT: Blackness in Italy

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

845-666-7202 | magazzino.art

Ilaria Conti will speak online with Fred Kuwornu, whose film, Blaxploitation: 100 Years of Blackness in Italian Cinema, will be accessible for viewing at the website SUN 14, MON 15 and TUES 16.

THURS 18

Gallery Talks: Dan Flavin

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

In this free webinar, Dia educators will discuss Flavin’s objects and installations, which mostly involve fluorescent light.

SAT 20

Glow Show / Zard Apuya Solo Show

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

TALKS

SAT 13

Thomas Machin and His Chains

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Bevis Longstreth will discuss the real-life story behind his latest historical novel, Chains Across the River. Cost: $10 (free for members)

TUES 16

The Life of James F. Brown

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

beaconhistorical.org

Elaine Hayes, executive director of Mount Gulian Historic Site, will lead a discussion via Zoom of James F. Brown, who was born a slave in Maryland and escaped to New York, where he became master gardener at Mount Gulian. Register online or email [email protected]

WED 17

COVID-19 School Update

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversation

Carl Albano, the superintendent of the Garrison school district, will discuss its plans and approach at the midpoint of the school year. Register online.

THURS 18

Hudson Valley Support for the Union

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Michael Barrett, executive director of the Burden Iron Works Museum in Troy and Mark Forlow, an expert on the West Point Foundry, will discuss via Zoom the contributions of the iron works and foundry to the Union effort during the Civil War. Register online. Cost: $10 (free for members)

CIVIC

TUES 16

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 16

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 16

Public Hearing: Short-Term Rentals

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

