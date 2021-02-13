Carmel Board Member Pleads Guilty

Convicted of illegal sewer hookup

Michael Barile

Michael Barile, a member of the Carmel Town Board, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8 to secretly hooking his restaurant to the public sewer system so he wouldn’t have to pay for using it, according to the Putnam County district attorney.

Barile, who co-owns the Blu Restaurant in Carmel, had been served with multiple cease-and-desist orders by the town, the DA said in a statement. He agreed to pay a $105,000 fine.

