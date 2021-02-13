Philipstown Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Editor’s Note: Several comments about this story have indicated a development that The Current is seeking to verify.

Deputies say they seized Ecstasy, LSD, scales

The Narcotics Enforcement Unit of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department reported it made eight arrests in January, including of a 51-year-old Philipstown resident.

The department would not identify the suspect, saying its investigation is ongoing, but court records identify him as Timothy Maxwell.

The sheriff said deputies executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Jan. 27 and seized marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD, prescription pills, narcotics packaging materials, scales and currency.

Maxwell was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of using drug paraphernalia and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned before Judge Camille Linson in the Town of Philipstown Court and released pending a court date.

The narcotics unit also made arrests in Carmel (cocaine) and Kent (heroin and controlled substance) and on warrants.

In a separate case, the sheriff’s department said a deputy arrested a Poughkeepsie man on Feb. 10 on Route 9 near Watergrass Lane in Philipstown on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device required as a condition of a DWI conviction.

Stuart W. Young, 32, was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor and processed at the Philipstown court, the departent said.

