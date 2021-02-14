Haldane Boys Claim Tunnel Trophy

Beacon girls defeat Haldane twice to start 2-0

In the first basketball games held in Section 1 this winter, the Haldane High School boys’ team claimed the trophy in the second annual Battle of the Tunnel, defeating Beacon, 70-55, at Haldane High School.

It was also senior day for the Haldane boys, honoring Dan and Darrin Santos, Christian Pezzullo, Jonathan Bradley and Vincenzo Scanga.

Beacon won the first Tunnel trophy last year at Haldane, 60-57.

The Haldane boys’ defeated Millbrook on Saturday (Feb. 13), 75-62, to improve to 2-0.

The Beacon girls’ team twice defeated Haldane, defeating the Blue Devils at home on Friday, 47-30, and then again on Saturday morning in Cold Spring, 44-36, on Haldane’s senior day. The Bulldogs start the season 2-0 and Haldane fell to 0-2.

The Beacon girls are scheduled this week to play Arlington twice (home and away) and host John Jay East Fishkill. The boys will do the same against Arlington and travel to John Jay East Fishkill before hosting Haldane on Saturday (Feb. 20).

The Haldane girls are scheduled to play home and away games against North Salem before traveling to Putnam Valley. The only boys’ game scheduled so far is at Beacon on Feb. 20.

Spectators will not be allowed at any of the games, but the Haldane boys’ and girls’ contests are livestreamed at events.locallive.tv.

HOW WE REPORT