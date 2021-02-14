Haldane Boys Claim Tunnel Trophy

mm By |
haldane-trophy

Haldane captured the second Battle of the Tunnel trophy. (Photo by Skip Pearlman)

Beacon girls defeat Haldane twice to start 2-0

In the first basketball games held in Section 1 this winter, the Haldane High School boys’ team claimed the trophy in the second annual Battle of the Tunnel, defeating Beacon, 70-55, at Haldane High School.

It was also senior day for the Haldane boys,  honoring Dan and Darrin Santos, Christian Pezzullo, Jonathan Bradley and Vincenzo Scanga.

Beacon won the first Tunnel trophy last year at Haldane, 60-57.

The Haldane boys’ defeated Millbrook on Saturday (Feb. 13), 75-62, to improve to 2-0.

The Beacon girls’ team twice defeated Haldane, defeating the Blue Devils at home on Friday, 47-30, and then again on Saturday morning in Cold Spring, 44-36, on Haldane’s senior day. The Bulldogs start the season 2-0 and Haldane fell to 0-2.

The Beacon girls are scheduled this week to play Arlington twice (home and away) and host John Jay East Fishkill. The boys will do the same against Arlington and travel to John Jay East Fishkill before hosting Haldane on Saturday (Feb. 20).

girls-seniors

Coach Jessica Perrone with seniors Essie Florke and Sydney Warren before Saturday’s game against Beacon. (Photo by Scott Warren)

The Haldane girls are scheduled to play home and away games against North Salem before traveling to Putnam Valley. The only boys’ game scheduled so far is at Beacon on Feb. 20.

Spectators will not be allowed at any of the games, but the Haldane boys’ and girls’ contests are livestreamed at events.locallive.tv.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.