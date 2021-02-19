Around Town (Photos)

FAT TUESDAY — Mardi Gras was canceled in New Orleans this year, but in Garrison, a COVID-muted version was held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church on Tuesday (Feb. 16) for residents who were invited to drive by and pick up a goody bag from the Cross Trainers youth group while dropping off donations for the Philipstown Food Pantry. Each bag contained beads, a mask, a handmade card, Ash Wednesday meditations and a piece of King Cake. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GIVING BACK — Volunteers from the Philipstown COVID-19 Relief Fund and Open Arms Christian Ministries in Fishkill distributed grocery store gift cards and food on Saturday (Feb. 13) at the Beacon Recreation Center. The Philipstown fundraising effort, which Supervisor Richard Shea launched in April, has given away more than $600,000 in gift cards to people in need in Beacon, Philipstown, Cold Spring, Nelsonville, Garrison, Peekskill and Newburgh. The Open Arms ministry distributes food each week donated by ShopRite and Trader Joe’s. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

ESSAY WINNERS — The Melzingah chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution on Feb. 14 announced the winners of its annual American History Essay Contest for students in grades 5 to 8. The topic for 2021 was the Boston Massacre; March 5 marks its 250th anniversary. The Grade 5 winner was Aila Joon MacIntosh, 11, who lives in Beacon is homeschooled; the Grade 7 winners was Madison Anderson, 12, who lives in Hopewell Junction and attends Van Wyck Junior High School; and the Grade 8 winner was Pallavi Gangasani, 14, who lives in Fishkill and also attends Van Wyck. A video of the students reading their winning essays is online at facebook.com/MelzingahNSDAR. (Photo provided)

