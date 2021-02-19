The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

MON 22

Kids Book Giveaway

BEACON

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Howland Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Middle- and high-school students can pick up copies of This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand, while supplies last. Also TUES 23.

WED 24

Social Quizstancing

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a team or compete solo in this tricky Zoom trivia event.

THURS 25

Paper Crafts Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to make origami lotus flowers.

THURS 25

Still Life Oil Painting

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Pick up supplies from the library and join Gillian Thorpe to paint via Zoom.

TALKS

SUN 21

Raising Backyard Chickens

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm | stonykill.org

Learn about raising your own flock. Cost: $5 suggested



TUES 23

Video Marketing

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism

dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series

Edward Roy will instruct small business owners on using video to reach customers.

TUES 23

Ayurveda and Heart Health

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Somesh Kaushik will highlight how body and mind work together in heart health in this webinar. Register online.

TUES 23

Graphic Novel Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss A Contract with God, by Will Eisner.

WED 24

African Heritage Cuisine

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. NY-Presbyterian Hudson Valley

914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley

Learn how to prepare okra, black-eyed pea fritters (akara), winter greens and rice, and other traditional foods of the African diaspora. Free

WED 24

Equanimity in Challenging Times

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Sharon Salzberg will lead a guided meditation to cultivate equanimity. Cost: $25 suggested

THURS 25

Porgy and Bess

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the history of the folk opera and play a recording of her performing an aria from the production.



VISUAL ART

SAT 20

Glow Show / Zard Apuya

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

THURS 25

Dorothea Rockburne

BEACON

Noon. Dia Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will discuss the abstract painter’s work via Zoom.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 20

Meet Winky!

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLwinky

Winky is an opossum who serves as an animal ambassador for Teatown Lake Reservation, a nature preserve in Ossining.

SAT 20

Creating Movement to Tell a Story

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Chelsea Acree will lead this workshop for elementary school students on creating a dance that tells a story. Cost: Sliding scale

SUN 21

Sound Drawing: Notation and Play

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Audra Wolowiec and Mark Trecka will lead this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free

WED 24

Kindergarten Registration

GARRISON

9 – 11 a.m. & 1 – 3 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

Children must turn age 5 by Dec. 31. Also THURS 25. See website for specifics.

WED 24

Middle School Book Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 to 8 will discuss Schooled, by Gordon Korman, and vote on the club’s next book.

WED 24

Scratch Coding Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In the first of a series, students in grades 3 to 5 will learn basic programming and how to design interactive games.

SAT 27

Draw a Dance, Sing a Shape

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Gina Samardge will lead this workshop for students in grades 1 to 5 on using dance, music and art to make accompaniments to a song.

SUN 28

Sound Drawing: Collaboration

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Audra Wolowiec will present this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free

MUSIC

SAT 20

Last Minute Soulmates

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandculturalcentertix.com

The band will perform during a livestream from the center. Cost: $15





SUN 21

MET Orchestra Musicians

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandmusic.org/ALIVEmusica.html

In this livestream performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, musicians from the Metropolitan Orchestra will perform Saint-Saëns’ Fantasiein A Major, Op. 124, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, Frank’s Zapatos de Chincha and Beethoven’s String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3. Cost: $20 suggested

THURS 25

Dan Garcia / The Restless Age

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

thevalleyhour.org

This livestreamed episode of “The Valley Hour” will feature Garcia, a Beacon guitarist, and The Restless Age’s indie rock. Cost: $10 suggested



ANIMALS & NATURE

SAT 20

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 21, SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)

TUES 23

Spotting the Spotted Lanternfly

ALBANY

1 p.m. Via Zoom | nyimapinvasives.org/slf

Learn how to help protect state forests and farmland from this invasive pest.

SAT 27

How Animals Survive

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | bit.ly/animalsurvive

Educators from the Taconic Outdoor Education Center will discuss how local wildlife survive the winter weather.

CIVIC

MON 22

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 22

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 23

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 23

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

HOW WE REPORT