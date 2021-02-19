The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
MON 22
Kids Book Giveaway
BEACON
9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Howland Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Middle- and high-school students can pick up copies of This Book is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand, while supplies last. Also TUES 23.
WED 24
Social Quizstancing
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a team or compete solo in this tricky Zoom trivia event.
THURS 25
Paper Crafts Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to make origami lotus flowers.
THURS 25
Still Life Oil Painting
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Pick up supplies from the library and join Gillian Thorpe to paint via Zoom.
TALKS
SUN 21
Raising Backyard Chickens
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm | stonykill.org
Learn about raising your own flock. Cost: $5 suggested
TUES 23
Video Marketing
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism
dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series
Edward Roy will instruct small business owners on using video to reach customers.
TUES 23
Ayurveda and Heart Health
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Somesh Kaushik will highlight how body and mind work together in heart health in this webinar. Register online.
TUES 23
Graphic Novel Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss A Contract with God, by Will Eisner.
WED 24
African Heritage Cuisine
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. NY-Presbyterian Hudson Valley
914-734-3159 | nyp.org/hudsonvalley
Learn how to prepare okra, black-eyed pea fritters (akara), winter greens and rice, and other traditional foods of the African diaspora. Free
WED 24
Equanimity in Challenging Times
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Sharon Salzberg will lead a guided meditation to cultivate equanimity. Cost: $25 suggested
THURS 25
Porgy and Bess
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Tanisha Mitchell will discuss the history of the folk opera and play a recording of her performing an aria from the production.
VISUAL ART
SAT 20
Glow Show / Zard Apuya
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
THURS 25
Dorothea Rockburne
BEACON
Noon. Dia Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will discuss the abstract painter’s work via Zoom.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 20
Meet Winky!
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLwinky
Winky is an opossum who serves as an animal ambassador for Teatown Lake Reservation, a nature preserve in Ossining.
SAT 20
Creating Movement to Tell a Story
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Chelsea Acree will lead this workshop for elementary school students on creating a dance that tells a story. Cost: Sliding scale
SUN 21
Sound Drawing: Notation and Play
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Audra Wolowiec and Mark Trecka will lead this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free
WED 24
Kindergarten Registration
GARRISON
9 – 11 a.m. & 1 – 3 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
Children must turn age 5 by Dec. 31. Also THURS 25. See website for specifics.
WED 24
Middle School Book Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 to 8 will discuss Schooled, by Gordon Korman, and vote on the club’s next book.
WED 24
Scratch Coding Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In the first of a series, students in grades 3 to 5 will learn basic programming and how to design interactive games.
SAT 27
Draw a Dance, Sing a Shape
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Gina Samardge will lead this workshop for students in grades 1 to 5 on using dance, music and art to make accompaniments to a song.
SUN 28
Sound Drawing: Collaboration
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Audra Wolowiec will present this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free
MUSIC
SAT 20
Last Minute Soulmates
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcentertix.com
The band will perform during a livestream from the center. Cost: $15
SUN 21
MET Orchestra Musicians
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandmusic.org/ALIVEmusica.html
In this livestream performance sponsored by the Howland Chamber Music Circle, musicians from the Metropolitan Orchestra will perform Saint-Saëns’ Fantasiein A Major, Op. 124, Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs, Frank’s Zapatos de Chincha and Beethoven’s String Trio in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3. Cost: $20 suggested
THURS 25
Dan Garcia / The Restless Age
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
thevalleyhour.org
This livestreamed episode of “The Valley Hour” will feature Garcia, a Beacon guitarist, and The Restless Age’s indie rock. Cost: $10 suggested
ANIMALS & NATURE
SAT 20
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 21, SAT 27, SUN 28. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)
TUES 23
Spotting the Spotted Lanternfly
ALBANY
1 p.m. Via Zoom | nyimapinvasives.org/slf
Learn how to help protect state forests and farmland from this invasive pest.
SAT 27
How Animals Survive
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | bit.ly/animalsurvive
Educators from the Taconic Outdoor Education Center will discuss how local wildlife survive the winter weather.
CIVIC
MON 22
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 22
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 23
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 23
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
