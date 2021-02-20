Renegades Release 2021 Schedule

Will play in ‘High A’ East league

The Hudson Valley Renegades, the minor-league baseball team that plays at Dutchess Stadium near Beacon, released its 2021 schedule on Thursday (Feb. 18) — its first as a full-season, Single A team.

If COVID-19 protocols can be worked out, the Renegades hope to play their first six home games beginning May 11 against the Aberdeen Ironbirds following six road games starting May 4 versus the Jersey Shore Blueclaws.

Before moving this year from the short season to Single-A level, the Renegades played 36 games annually from June to early September as part of the New York-Penn League, which has disbanded. The team hopes to play 60 games in 2021 in the division’s East League through a final home game on Sept. 19. The season usually begins in April but has been delayed.

Besides Aberdeen and Jersey Shore, the Renegades’ opponents include the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Greensboro Grasshoppers in North Carolina, the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Winston-Salem Dash.

The team also changed its affiliation this year, from the Tampa Bay Rays to the New York Yankees and added pinstripes to its logo.

Single-game tickets are not yet available, but the Renegades are offering 30-game “flex” packages through March 4. See hvrenegades.com or call 845-838-0094.

