George Lisikatos Sr. (1939-2021)

George W. Lisikatos Sr., 82, of Cold Spring, died on Feb. 16 at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

He was born in Cold Spring on Jan. 2, 1939, the son of Emmanuel and Jean (Koines) Lisikatos. On April 22, 1961, he married Anna Etta at Our Lady of Loretto Church.

George worked as an electrician and belonged to the I.B.E.W. Local 363. He retired in 2005. He was a charter member of North Highlands Engine Co. 1, where he served as chief and commissioner and was instrumental in the rebuilding of the firehouse. His family said he was proud to be the patriarch of three generations of service to the department, followed by his son and grandson.

George enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He was a skilled handyman who enjoyed working around the house and lent his skills to help family and friends on home projects.

Along with his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his children, George Lisikatos Jr. of Wappingers Falls, Michael Lisikatos of Cold Spring; and Elizabeth DeMario (Keith) of Florida; his grandchildren, Craig Lisikatos, Michael Lisikatos Jr., Brett Lisikatos, Jeremy DeMario and Anna DeMario; his brother, Peter Lisikatos; and his goddaughter, Eileen Horten.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 27) at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring. After the service, a funeral procession will pass by the North Highlands Engine Co. 1 Fire House, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, NY 10516.

Information provided by the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill

