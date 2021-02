Latest COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

Haldane students available to help local seniors find vaccination appointments

■ As of Tuesday (Feb. 23) the state had administered 3,436,944 or 89 percent, of the 3,868,075 Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received so far from the federal government. Both vaccines require two doses given weeks apart. New York has administered 91 percent (2,252,945 of 2,477,825) of the first doses it has received and 85 percent (1,183,999 of 1,390,250) of the second doses sent to the state.

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Putnam and five other counties, had administered 290,287 of the 364,585 first and second doses it had received, or 80 percent, as of Feb. 23. It was the lowest rate among the state’s 10 regions. In New York City, the administration rate was 89 percent (1,526,680 of 1,716,625) and on Long Island 88 percent (428,672 of 485,990 doses). The North Country had the highest regional rate, 96 percent.

■ As of Monday (Feb. 23), 11 percent of Dutchess County residents (32,023 of 294,218) had received first doses and 6 percent (16,265) second doses. In Putnam County, 12 percent of residents (12,195 of 98,320) had received their first dose and 6 percent (6,378) their second shot.

■ The Town of Philipstown announced on Tuesday (Feb. 23) that Haldane High School seniors are volunteering to help elderly residents unable to navigate multiple websites find vaccination appointments. Residents can email their phone number and consent to be contacted by a student to town Councilwoman Judy Farrell at [email protected] A student will then call.

■ Putnam County received on Monday (Feb. 22) a shipment of 500 Moderna doses that was delayed from being delivered last week because of winter storms. Of the doses, 200 will be used for people ready for second doses; 100 for those with developmental disabilities; and 200 for essential workers and residents with eligible underlying medical conditions.

■ Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes Beacon, is calling on the state to establish permanent vaccination sites in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie and to simplify its “haphazard and frustrating signup process” for vaccines. The state held “pop-up” vaccination clinics at the Newburgh Armory and Beulah Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, but “residents need reliability and consistency,” said Jacobson. He also said the state needs a “user-friendly” system where people can sign up by phone or online and receive an alert when an appointment is available nearby.

■ Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is lobbying the state to open a mass-vaccination site at the former JCPenney space at Poughkeepsie Galleria, which is used by the county health department to administer vaccines. In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday (Feb. 19), Molinaro said the space, at 185,000 square feet, is “ideally situated” to hold large vaccination clinics. “With current vaccine allocation of less than 1,000 doses per week from New York State, the site is currently operating well below its capacity,” he said.

■ Overdue shipments of Pfizer vaccines delayed by winter storms are scheduled to arrive by Monday (Feb. 22), followed by new shipments on Tuesday and Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (Feb. 19). Delayed shipments of Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive by the middle of next week, and new orders by the end of the week, said Cuomo.

■ Dutchess County had to cancel about 500 vaccine appointments because a link the county sends to school districts, fire departments, police agencies and other employers was shared on Tuesday (Feb. 16) “with the broader public,” County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Wednesday (Feb. 17) during his weekly Facebook town hall. The county, following state guidelines, prioritizes teachers, firefighters, police officers and other essential workers for vaccines, sending links for reserved slots to their employers. “I understand you got an appointment, it was canceled, it’s unnerving, but equally unnerving was the fact that there were 500 people who were already told they were getting an appointment and they couldn’t schedule them. And so those people had their opportunity taken from them,” said Molinaro.

■ Putnam County said on Wednesday (Feb. 17) that a shipment of vaccine doses it expected to receive on Tuesday (Feb. 16) was rerouted back to Kentucky due to weather and a need to keep the doses at the right temperature. The county also said it has yet to receive second doses for people who received their first ones on Jan. 21. The state Department of Health has said the doses will be sent, but has not given an arrival date yet, the county said.

■ Dutchess County rescheduled a vaccination clinic from Thursday (Feb. 18) to Sunday (Feb. 21) because of “weather-related shipping issues.” Residents with appointments will be notified by phone or email.

■ The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open four more mass-vaccination sites, in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers, that will administer doses to 1,000 people a day beginning the first week of March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday (Feb. 15). The first two sites proposed by FEMA, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens, will open next week. Each site will initially limit eligibility to people in the surrounding communities to reduce disparities in vaccination rates among racial groups.

■ The federal government is doubling its vaccine allocation to pharmacies to 2 million doses and increasing the doses sent weekly to states by roughly 2.5 million, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday (Feb. 16). On Feb. 11, CVS, Walgreens and grocery store-based pharmacies began receiving 1 million doses directly from the federal government to administer. The states will see their allocation increase to 13.5 million doses next week. This week, according to federal data, states are receiving roughly 11 million doses.

■ Appointments are booked through April 16 at nine of the 13 state-run vaccination sites, including the one at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (Feb. 16). About 251,000 people booked appointments on Sunday (Feb. 14) at the state sites, the largest single-day registration since the first ones opened last month, said Cuomo.The state fairgrounds in Syracuse, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Stony Brook, and the Rochester Dome are the only sites not yet booked through April 16.

■ The percentage of hospital workers vaccinated in Putnam County rose to 60 percent as of Monday (Feb. 15), compared to 54 percent on Feb. 3. The rate is still the lowest among the seven counties in the Mid-Hudson Region. Dutchess had 85 percent of its hospital workers vaccinated, compared to 83 percent on Feb. 3.

■ Residents of any age with certain medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart conditions and pulmonary disease are eligible to book vaccine appointments at the state’s Am I Eligible website starting on Monday (Feb. 15). Local health departments will also receive vaccines for those residents, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday (Feb. 13). People will need to prove their eligibility with a doctor’s letter, medical documents or a signed certification. A full list of conditions can be found at the state Department of Health’s vaccine eligibility webpage.

■ A walk-in vaccination clinic for military veterans who are essential workers or 65 and older is being held on Saturday (Feb. 13), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the VA hospitals at Castle Point in Wappingers Falls and at Montrose. Veterans must be enrolled and eligible to receive care at a VA hospital. To enroll, call 845-831-2000, and press “3.”

■ More than 100,000 people received first and second doses in a 24-hour period and about 10 percent of the state’s residents have been given a first dose, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday (Feb. 11). “We’ve hit a significant milestone in the COVID war,” he said.

■ Nancy Berlinger, a research scholar with the Hastings Institute in Garrison, was interviewed by the New York Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer for articles about “queue-jumping” and “line-jumping,” in which people ineligible for vaccines in their home states are traveling to other states to get their shots and others are using money, connections and deception to bypass eligibility guidelines.

■ The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open mass-vaccination sites at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn and York College in Queens, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said on Wednesday (Feb. 10). Each site is reserved for residents of those boroughs to improve vaccine access for Black and Latino residents and is expected to give shots to 3,000 people per day. The state is working with FEMA on opening additional mass-vaccination sites focused on “socially vulnerable” residents, said Cuomo.

■ Sports and entertainment venues seating 10,000 people or more will be allowed to open at 10 percent capacity beginning Feb. 23, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday (Feb. 10). Venues will have to obtain state Department of Health approval, ensure staff and spectators have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event, mandate mask-wearing and social distancing, and meet other guidelines. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is already approved to have fans when the Sacramento Kings visit on Feb. 23.

■ Dutchess County has replaced the online form residents fill out to receive email notifications about upcoming vaccination appointments, a change that requires the roughly 25,000 people currently receiving updates to complete the form again, County Executive Marc Molinaro said on Tuesday (Feb. 9). The new Vaccination Information Request Form asks residents to identify their vaccine eligibility category, such as health care or essential worker, or senior 65 and over, said Molinaro. Anyone without internet access can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline, 845-486-3555, to get updates about vaccine availability. Seniors can use the number to be added to the Dutchess Office for the Aging’s notification list.

■ Putnam County is now posting a list of vaccine providers on its website. Dutchess County also posts a list of providers distributing vaccines, including pharmacies.

■ On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 11 new pop-up vaccination clinics, including ones in Kingston and Spring Valley, are opening this week at at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. The community-based sites are part of the state’s strategy to boost access to the vaccine in Black and Latino communities.

■ Cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure are among the health conditions that qualify New York residents to be vaccinated starting on Feb. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (Feb. 5). People with underlying health conditions represent about 92 percent of the state’s nearly 36,000 COVID-19 deaths. The full list includes:

Cancer (current or in remission , including 9/11-related cancers )

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis , cystic fibrosis , and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other cause s

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m 2 ), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m 2 or higher but < 40 kg/m 2 )

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia

Liver disease

■ Dutchess County is accepting applications from people interested in temporary positions administering COVID-19 vaccines. Applicants must be at least 18 and either medical personnel qualified to give vaccines or employed as a dentist, dental hygienist, emergency medical technician or advanced emergency medical technician, licensed practical nurse, midwife, pharmacist or podiatrist. Students in eligible education programs, such as dentistry and nursing, can also apply. Applications can be downloaded at dutchessny.gov.

■ About 6,500 pharmacy locations will begin vaccinating people on Thursday (Feb. 11) under the federal government’s Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. In New York state (excluding New York City) the program will launch initially with CVS, Walgreens and Retail Business Services Inc., which provides pharmacy services to grocery chains that include Stop & Shop. Pharmacies will receive an initial allotment of 1 million doses.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo talked earlier this week about the underrepresentation of Blacks in the count of hospital workers receiving vaccinations, but the figures released by the state on Friday (Feb. 5) show that the problem extends to the pool of essential workers and residents 65 and over who are eligible for shots. Blacks account for 17 percent of the essential workers now eligible, but have received 5 percent of the vaccinations, said Cuomo. Among the elderly residents vaccinated so far, Blacks have received 4 percent of the shots while being 13 percent of the eligible population.

Hospital Workers Essential Workers 65+ population 63% of vaccine recipients were white (70% of eligible population) 74% of vaccine recipients were white (75% of eligible population) 78% of vaccine recipients were white 77% of eligible population) 10% of vaccine recipients were African American (17% of eligible population) 5% of vaccine recipients were African American (17% of eligible population) 4% of vaccine recipients were African American (13% of eligible population) 10% of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino (9% of eligible population) 10% of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino (14% of eligible population) 5% of vaccine recipients were Hispanic or Latino (12 % of eligible population) 16% of vaccine recipients were Asian (12% of eligible population) 7% of vaccine recipients were Asian (6% of eligible population) 8% of vaccine recipients were Asian (7% of eligible population)

■ New York State began vaccinating prisoners 65 and over on Friday (Feb. 5), said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. DeRosa said that 1,075 prisoners are eligible. Corrections officers and other prison staff had already been eligible to receive vaccinations.

■ The state’s Vaccine Dashboard now includes, for each county, the percentages of hospital workers vaccinated and the percentages of nursing home residents and staff receiving shots. Dutchess had 83 percent of its hospital workers vaccinated as of Wednesday (Feb. 3), compared to 54 percent in Putnam County, which has the lowest rate in the seven-county Mid-Hudson Region. Dutchess nursing homes had vaccinated 81 percent of residents and 46 percent of staff as of Wednesday, while the rates in Putnam were 88 percent for residents and 54 for staff.

■ The state will begin vaccinating eligible Bronx residents at Yankee Stadium starting Friday (Feb. 5), Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday (Feb. 3). The Bronx has the highest positivity rate of New York City’s five boroughs.

■ The state is opening 35 pop-up vaccination clinics inside churches, community and cultural centers and public housing complexes this week to boost the number of blacks and Latinos getting shots, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday (Feb. 3). An estimated 25,000 people will receive first doses at the clinics, including ones in Newburgh, Peekskill and Poughkeepsie, said Cuomo. “COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York’s vaccine priorities,” he said.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (Feb. 2) that the state is giving local governments of option to add restaurant workers, cab drivers and facilities serving the developmentally disabled to the list of people eligible to receive vaccinations because the state is expecting an increase in its allocation of doses from the federal government.

■ New York will receive 20 percent more vaccine doses the next three weeks and private pharmacies in the state 10 percent, or 30,000, more, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday (Feb. 2). In a call on Tuesday with governors, President Joe Biden’s administration raised a 16 percent boost announced last week by roughly 5 percent, said Cuomo, who chairs the National Governors Association. The federal government is also starting a program to supplement the doses pharmacies already receive from state allocations, said Cuomo.

■ Because of the massive snowstorm, the state canceled vaccination appointments for Tuesday (Feb. 2) at the Westchester County Center in White Plains and four other sites: the Javits Center in New York City; the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens and Jones Beach and SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island. The state had already canceled appointments for Monday (Feb. 1).

■ The site where Putnam County stores vaccines has been named a “critical facility” as the snowstorm hitting the Hudson Valley on Monday (Feb. 1) threatens to cause power outages. Each of the two vaccines currently approved for use are shipped frozen and must be kept refrigerated until ready for use. “Even if there are widespread power outages, we will be able to keep the vaccines refrigerated,” said County Executive MaryEllen Odell said on Monday. “We’re not going to let a single dose go to waste.”

■ While Blacks account for 17 percent of the state’s hospital workers, just 10 percent have received vaccines so far, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday (Jan. 31). Of hospital workers getting vaccinated so far, 63 percent have been white (70 percent of hospital worker total), 16 percent were Asian (11 percent of workers) and 10 percent have been Hispanic or Latino (8 percent of workers), said Cuomo. The state will launch a advertising campaign targeting Blacks hesitant to become vaccinated, he said. “There is a definite trust issue that we have to get through,” he said.

■ Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said on Sunday (Jan. 31) that the state was postponing mass vaccination clinics scheduled for Monday (Feb. 1) at Westchester County Center in White Plains and other locations due to a storm expected to drop a foot or more of snow. Everyone with an appointment will receive a text or email with rescheduling information, DeRosa said.

■ On Friday (Jan. 29), the Putnam County Health Department said that more than a dozen staff and managers at Foodtown in Cold Spring received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic held on Thursday (Jan. 28) at the Philipstown Recreation Center.

■ A state-run vaccination site is coming to Yankee Stadium, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (Jan. 29). With a seven-day average of 7 percent, the Bronx has the highest positivity rate of New York City’s five boroughs as of Friday.

■ Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday (Jan. 29) that its single-shot vaccine was 66 percent effective overall “in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 28 days after vaccination” and 72 percent effective in the U.S. The company also said it intends to seek emergency use authorization from the federal government in early February. If granted, it would become the third vaccine approved in the U.S., along with Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. Each of those vaccines requires two shots given weeks apart.

■ The vaccine allocation will increase next week for New York and other states under a plan announced on Tuesday (Jan. 26) by President Joe Biden. New York, which has been averaging 250,000 doses a week, will receive 16 percent more, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday (Jan. 27). The federal government will also allocate in three-week increments, instead of telling states how many doses they will receive each week. “So now, at least we can come up with a three-week plan,” said Cuomo.

■ Mid-Hudson Region hospitals, including in Dutchess and Putnam, had vaccinated 70 percent of their workers, the third-lowest rate of the state’s 10 regions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday (Jan. 27). Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie (93 percent) and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (90 percent) in Cortlandt Manor had the region’s best rates. Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhineback (65.1) and Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel (65.6) were among the lowest.

■ On Tuesday (Jan. 26) at 4:23 p.m. Dutchess sent out an email notification of available vaccine appointments for Thursday (Jan. 28) at the former JCPenney store at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Three minutes later, at 4:26 p.m., the county sent a second email: “All appointments filled within minutes. All appointments are now booked.” The county had just 600 vaccines to distribute this week. “Until greater supply is available, we urge everyone to try to remain patient and keep up the safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Marc Molinaro, county executive.

■ On Monday (Jan. 25), Dutchess County provided 60 residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) their first dose of vaccine through a mobile pop up site at New Horizons Resources in Pleasant Valley.

■ Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday (Jan. 25) the launch of a hotline where residents can report vaccine-related fraud. Call 833-829-7226 or email [email protected].

■ The Hastings Center, a health policy and ethics think tank based in Garrison, on Jan. 21 issued a report on guidance for vaccine allocation. Among its recommendations is an alternative to blunt age cutoffs (“Recent efforts to widely expand vaccine access to all people age 65 and older could crowd out those at highest risk unless there is special attention to ensuring access for people 75 and older and people with multiple co-morbidities”) and the prioritization of home health workers as front line health care workers.

■ On Wednesday (Jan. 20), Marc Molinaro, county executive for Dutchess County, said that residents can subscribe to email updates on vaccine appointment availability at dutchessny.gov/COVIDvaccine. The county has received more than 7,000 calls about vaccinations in the past week, he said. “Please don’t call the health department looking for an appointment,” said Molinaro.

■ In a news release dated Jan. 19, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said that, while Drug World of Cold Spring was one of several pharmacies in Putnam selected by the state to vaccinate seniors, Rite Aid dropped out of the program and its dosages were transferred to the Putnam County Department of Health.

■ On Tuesday (Jan. 19), Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard that shows total doses received by the state, a breakdown of first or second doses and the number of residents receiving the first and second doses in each region. The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess and Putnam counties, had administered 83,917 of its 111,925 doses, or 75 percent, as of Tuesday. The dashboard’s data will be updated daily.

■ On Jan. 18, Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a letter asking Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO for Pfizer, if New York can buy the company’s vaccine directly, bypassing Operation Warp Speed, the federal distribution program. Cuomo and other governors accuse the federal government of expanding eligibility for vaccines without providing more doses. New York’s most recent allocation is actually less, said Cuomo. “The federal administration essentially opened up a floodgate while cutting our supply — leading to confusion, frustration, and dashed hopes,” he said.

■ Nearly 330,000 New York residents received their first vaccination dose during the week of Jan. 11, about a tenfold increase since the state begin giving shots the week of Dec. 14, , Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday (Jan. 18). Providers in the Mid-Hudson Region had administered 70 percent of their allocation of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines as of Monday, compared to 83 percent in the Southern Tier Region, 81 percent in the North County, 77 percent on Long Island and 65 percent in New York City.

■ As of Sunday (Jan. 17), NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor had vaccinated 89.2 percent of its workers, the highest rate for hospitals in the Mid-Hudson Region, according to the state. Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel had the lowest rate of workers vaccinated, 43.6 percent; Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie had the third-lowest, 47.2; and Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh tied with Ellenville Regional Hospital for the fourth-lowest, 50.9.

■ More than 140 people over 65 were vaccinated against COVID-19 during a clinic organized by Drug World on Friday (Jan. 15) at St. Mary in-the-Highlands Episcopal Church in Cold Spring. The Rev. Steve Schunk, the church’s priest-in-charge, offered St. Mary’s Parish Hall at no cost. Putnam County has vaccinated more than 900 people so far at clinics in Carmel and Philipstown.

■ On Jan. 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York’s “Am I Eligible” website would only book appointments for the state-run mass-vaccination sites, which include the Westchester County Center in White Plains and the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. Residents looking for appointments at non-state sites — local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers, etc. — have to contact those providers directly. Residents should expect a wait of 14 weeks or longer for an appointment at this point, said Cuomo.

■ The Putnam County Health Department vaccinated 307 people, including seniors 75 and older and essential workers, during a clinic held on Thursday (Jan. 14) at the Philipstown Recreation Center, County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. An additional 611 people received vaccines at the Carmel Friendship Center on Monday (Jan. 11). “It means the health department now has a location in Philipstown and another in Carmel to administer the vaccine,” said Odell.

■ About 300 people were vaccinated during a clinic held by Dutchess County on Friday (Jan. 15) in the former JCPenney space at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Dutchess also held a clinic at its Department of Health in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday (Jan. 13).

■ The Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess and Putnam counties, had administered 64,150 of 78,625, or 82 percent, of the first doses it had received of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, Cuomo said on Saturday (Jan. 16). New York City had administered 235,714 of its 392,000 doses, or 60 percent.

■ On Jan. 5, the state said that it had distributed 911,000 first doses of the vaccine to 3,762 approved providers, including 1,285 medical offices, 802 chain pharmacies and 510 long-term care facilities. Of those, 636 were vaccinating eligible residents, including 104 in the Mid-Hudson Valley, where 549 sites are enrolled.

■ On Dec. 26, the state Department of Health said it had been “made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public — contrary to the state’s plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers. We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

■ On Dec. 9, Cuomo announced that “the state’s vaccination distribution effort will focus on battling skepticism, include outreach to Black, brown and poor communities, as well as expedited distribution and administration. New York could receive its initial allocation of 170,000 vaccines as soon as this weekend, and expects further allocations in the following weeks…. High-risk healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff are prioritized first to receive the vaccine, followed by other long-term and congregate care staff and residents and EMS and other health care workers. Essential workers and the general population, starting with those who are at highest risk, will be vaccinated after these initial priority groups.” The vaccine will be allocated on a regional basis, he said, with the Mid-Hudson receiving the third highest number of doses (19,200) behind New York City (72,000) and Long Island (26,500).

■ Cuomo said on Dec. 2 that New York State expected to receive an initial delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer for 170,000 people by Dec. 15, if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted by the federal government. Additional allocations of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are expected later in the month.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts vaccine updates at dutchessny.gov, has a hotline at 845-486-3555 and accepts registration for email updates on vaccine appointments at bit.ly/3olVr23. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829 and a webpage at covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find appointments at state-run testing sites. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov.

