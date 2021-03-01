Beacon Democrats Announce Endorsements

Five council members will not seek re-election

The Beacon Democratic Committee on Monday (March 1) announced its endorsements for the November election, noting that four of the six City Council members do not plan to seek re-election.

Frits Zernike, whose Dutchess Legislature district includes Ward 4, will also not be on the ballot, the committee said.

The committee endorsed Molly Rhodes for the Ward 1 seat, Justice McCray for Ward 2, Wren Longno for Ward 3 and Paloma Wake for one of the two at-large seats. Incumbent Dan Aymar-Blair will seek his second term representing Ward 4 and George Mansfield will run for his seventh term on the Council as the second at-large seat.

The Democrats endorsed Yvette Valdés Smith to succeed Zernike and two-term incumbent Nick Page, whose legislative district includes Beacon Wards 1, 2 and 3.

In addition, it endorsed public defender Greg Johnston to challenge incumbent Timothy Pagones as Beacon city judge and incumbent Robin Lois for county comptroller.

The committee said City Council members Terry Nelson (Ward 1), Air Rhodes (Ward 2), Jodi McCredo (Ward 3) and Amber Grant (at-large) will not seek new terms.

According to the committee, Rhodes works for the nonprofit Teach for America and served on the police chief search committee; McCray has worked at the Howland Public Library and is a lead organizer of Beacon4BlackLives; Longno is nonprofit professional who has worked at Hudson River Sloop Clearwater and Planned Parenthood Mid-Hudson Valley; and Wake works at Flora Good Times and is vice chair of the city’s Human Relations Commission and a lead organizer of Beacon4BlackLives.

Smith is a former teacher and member of the county Environmental Management Council who is a board member at the Stonykill Foundation.

HOW WE REPORT