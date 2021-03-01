Former Judge Joins Fishkill Law Firm

Beacon resident now with Cuddy & Feder

Peter Forman, a Beacon resident and former Dutchess County judge, has joined the Cuddy & Feder law firm and will work from its Fishkill office focusing on mediation and arbitration cases and general practice, the firm announced on Monday (March 1).

Forman served as a judge on the county court from 2011 through last year after his defeat in the November election to Jessica Segal. He also had been an acting justice on the Dutchess County Supreme Court since 2001.

Before becoming a judge, Forman was a prosecutor in the Dutchess District Attorney’s Office and the Beacon city attorney.

