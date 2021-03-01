Sheriff Arrests Beacon Man for Dumping

Resident takes photo of suspect in Philipstown

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday (March 1) that it had arrested a Beacon man for allegedly dumping construction debris on Indian Brook Road in Philipstown.

The department said that on Sunday (Feb. 28) at about 2:35 p.m., a resident called 911 to report that a man was dumping debris over an embankment near the Route 9D overpass.

Deputy William Verrastro responded and located a pile of construction debris while Deputy Robert Weinberg searched for the suspect, the sheriff said. Weinberg observed the suspect’s vehicle and detained the man, who was charged with littering under Town of Philipstown law. The sheriff did not identify the suspect.

Because the area is also state parks land, the suspect was also charged with violations under state parks and conservation laws, the sheriff said.



