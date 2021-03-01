Sheriff Arrests Beacon Man for Dumping

mm By |

Resident takes photo of suspect in Philipstown

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday (March 1) that it had arrested a Beacon man for allegedly dumping construction debris on Indian Brook Road in Philipstown.

The department said that on Sunday (Feb. 28) at about 2:35 p.m., a resident called 911 to report that a man was dumping debris over an embankment near the Route 9D overpass.

dumping

A photo of the suspect sent to the Sheriff’s Department by a resident and posted on Instagram. (PCSO)

Deputy William Verrastro responded and located a pile of construction debris while Deputy Robert Weinberg searched for the suspect, the sheriff said. Weinberg observed the suspect’s vehicle and detained the man, who was charged with littering under Town of Philipstown law. The sheriff did not identify the suspect.

Because the area is also state parks land, the suspect was also charged with violations under state parks and conservation laws, the sheriff said.

Trust MarkHOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.