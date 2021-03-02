On The Spot

What will tell you spring has finally arrived?
When the little purple crocuses appear.
~ Kristina Cruz, Cold Spring
When people start wearing boat shoes again.
~ Brunson Stafford, Cold Spring
When the trees on Main Street show their white blossoms.
~ Alexia A., Beacon
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].