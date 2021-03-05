Beacon Obituaries

Joanne Kearns (1933-2021)

Joanne E. Kearns, 87, died on Feb. 25 at her home in Beacon.

She was born March 6, 1933, in the Bronx, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Cornell) Jordan. She graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and also attended college. On May 30, 1951, she married Leonard Kearns.

Joanne worked as a bookkeeper for several companies and retired from the Mearl Corp. in Ossining. She loved to read. She also was a donor to many animal causes and charities. She held a strong belief in the mission of the American Civil Liberties Union.

In addition to her husband of 69 years, Joanne is survived by her daughter, Lorraine DiSclafani; her son, Leonard Kearns Jr.; her grandchildren, Joe DiSclafani Jr., John DiSclafani, Michael McHugh and Steven McHugh; her great-grandchildren, Lauren Lafemina, Danielle DiSclafani and Alyssa DiSclafani; her great-great-grandson, Landon Lafemina; and her sister, Dale MacNaughton.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Memorial donations may be made to any charity that supports animals.

John Manetta Jr. (1957-2021)

John Manetta Jr., 63, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 26.

He was born in Beacon Sept. 19, 1957, to John and Martha (Wilson) Manetta. He owned his own construction business, worked for National Biscuit, the Tallix Foundry and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

John had a passion for life, making the most of every day he could and celebrating 11 years of sobriety, his family said. John could often be found in a tree stand or casting a line, earning the nickname “Johnny Brown” from all the brown trout he caught.

He also enjoyed visiting casinos, spending time with friends and family and defying the odds, his family said. He brought happiness to everyone he encountered with his humor, infectious smile and zest for life. He was proud that his experiences allowed him to help others live their lives to the fullest, his family said.

John is survived by his son, John (“Little Johnny”) Manetta (Ashley) of Cape Coral, Florida; his granddaughters, Rylee (Colton) and Preslee of Cape Coral; and his great-grandchildren, Raegen and Clayton. He also is survived by his siblings: Corrine of Bloomingburg, Terri (Timothy) of Beacon; and Bobby Manetta (Beth) of Hopewell Junction.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Saturday (March 6) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Libby Funeral Home in Beacon, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. In his memory, the family asks that you take time to enjoy the outdoors and feed your local squirrels, as Johnny would have.

George Sialmas (1932-2021)

George Sialmas, 88, died on March 1 with family members at his side.

He was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Prasia, Greece, the son of Vasiliki and Nikos Sialmas. He came to the U.S. in 1951 aboard the Nea Hellas. On Feb. 20, 1955, George married Rosaline (“Loula”) in West Virginia, and the couple made their home in Dutchess Junction. In 1956, George became a U.S. citizen.

George worked for 43 years at Chemprene in Beacon and was treasurer of the Dutchess Junction Fire Co. for 37 years and secretary/treasurer of the Dutchess Junction Fire District for 31 years. He also was a member of the Dutchess County Association of Fire Districts for 31 years and a member of the Dutchess County Advisory Board for 18 years. He was a member of the Masons and volunteered with the Masonic Veterans Service for 18 years at the Castle Point VA hospital.

George was deeply religious and served on the parish councils of Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church in Poughkeepsie and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Newburgh. He had been a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association since 1965.

He is survived by his daughters, Christina Mercado (Erick) and Georgia Patchen; his grandson, Michael Patchen; his siblings, Marianthi Soultanis (Stamatios), Kostas Sialmas (Lukia) and Vasili Sialmas; and a cousin, Bill Filippou.

Funeral services will be private, followed by internment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 2004, Newburgh, NY 12550 or to the Dutchess Junction Fire Co., 75 Slocum Road, Beacon, NY 12508.

