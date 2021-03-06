Maloney Introduces  Bill to Revoke Benefits

Would deny former presidents convicted of felony

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, whose House district includes the Highlands, on Feb. 24 introduced a bill that would require former presidents convicted of a felony to forfeit any federal benefits.

Under a 1958 law, former presidents are granted a lifetime pension at the rate of a cabinet secretary, a budget for staff personnel, and furnished office space. Maloney said in a statement that the Restoring and Enforcing Accountability of Presidents (REAP) Act would revoke these benefits (excluding Secret Service protection) for presidents convicted of felonies during or after they leave office.

