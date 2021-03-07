Philipstown Rec Opens Registration

Baseball, soccer and lacrosse for K-8
The Philipstown Recreation Department has opened registration for its spring sports programs, including Little Sluggers (age 3), T-Ball (ages 4 to 6) and soccer and lacrosse (grades kindergarten through 8).
See philipstownrecreation.com or call 845-424-4618.
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].