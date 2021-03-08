Jacobson Calls for Governor to Resign

State legislators vote to limit Cuomo’s power

Jonathan Jacobson, a Democrat whose state Assembly district includes Beacon, on Sunday (March 7) called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

The governor, also a Democrat, is facing allegations of harassment of women and has been criticized for his administration’s handling of the reporting of nursing-home deaths attributed to COVID-19.

“The evidence that has emerged over the past two weeks is clear: Gov. Cuomo’s actions demonstrate an indefensible pattern of harassment and abuse,” Jacobson said in a statement. “Together with the evidence of the nursing home cover-up, the time has come for him to face the consequences of his behavior and step down. He no longer has the credibility to lead or to govern effectively.”

Sandy Galef, a Democrat whose Assembly district includes Philipstown, on Feb. 28 called for an independent investigation of the harassment allegations but has not called for Cuomo to resign. Sue Serino, a Republican whose district in the Senate includes the Highlands, also has called for a special prosecutor.

On Friday (March 5), Jacobson and Galef were part of a 107-43 majority that voted in support of a bill that would limit the governor’s emergency powers related to the pandemic response.

In the Senate, the measure passed along party lines, 43-20. Serino voted no, along with her colleagues; Republicans said the measure does not do enough to restrict Cuomo.

“Truly cannot understand how members who have openly called for the governor to resign can justify voting for him to keep hold of the reins,” Serino posted on Twitter. “Absolutely absurd that the governor was actually a part of the backroom deal to ‘roll back’ his emergency powers. Only in Albany would that be acceptable given all the disturbing events — nursing home death cover-up, sexual harassment allegations, bullying — of the past couple months.”

The emergency powers bill, which will be sent to Cuomo to enact, allows his directives to remain in effect for no longer than 30 days. He would need legislative approval for new orders concerning the virus response and could only extend existing orders if they were “critical to public health.” His emergency powers were set to expire April 30.

