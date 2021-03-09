DEC Seeks Nominees for Hudson Committee

Volunteers share views with state managers

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting nominations for volunteers to serve on the Hudson River Estuary Management Advisory Committee.

The members are appointed by the DEC commissioner and represent a variety of interests, including recreational fishing, research, education, conservation, local government, marine trades and industry. The committee meets three or four times each year to share its views with state resource managers.

Submit a letter of interest and a resume to [email protected] by March 31.

