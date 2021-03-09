On The Spot

What is your idea of the perfect burger?
Toasted brioche bun, two smashed 4-ounce patties, medium rare, caramelized onions, bacon, sharp cheddar, pickles and ketchup
~ Albert Bloise, Beacon
Black-bean veggie burger, toasted whole grain bun, tomato relish, lettuce and tomato
~ Kaitlin Louvier, Cold Spring
Toasted onion roll, medium rare, American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and jalapenos
~Adam Moses, Beacon
