Plastic Recycling Bins in Beacon

Wrappers and bags collected at two sites
Beacon residents can now bring plastic wrappers and bags to drop-off bins for recycling, the city announced.
The Sustainable Beacon recycling and waste-reduction working group launched a project to collect filmy plastic so it can be made into other products. The city is testing a program offered by the Trex decking company for six months.
Drop-off bins are located at Key Food and Memorial Hall during the Farmer’s Market on Sundays. Not allowed: compostable bags, pre-washed salad mix bags, frozen food bags, candy bar wrappers, chip bags or six-pack rings.
