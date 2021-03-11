Putnam to Review County Charter

Process takes place every 10 years

The Putnam Legislature has started a review of the county charter that takes place every 10 years.

The Legislature created a review commission in December to recommend revisions that could be approved by legislators or, in some cases, presented to voters in a referendum.

The commission includes legislators Toni Addonizio and Neal Sullivan, the legislative counsel, Robert Firriolo, and the county attorney, Jennifer Bumgarner. It will be chaired by Sullivan.

The commission will review the 15 articles of the charter while seeking input from elected officials, department heads, town and village leaders and members of the public, the county said in a news release.

Comments and suggestions may be directed to the commission through the clerk of the Legislature at [email protected] The Legislature’s Rules Committee, which is chaired by Sullivan, will discuss all proposed amendments to the charter, which is online at ecode360.com/12171451.

