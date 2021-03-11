Three Seats Open on Howland Library Board

Nominating petitions due March 29



The Howland Public Library in Beacon is looking for trustees for its eight-member board, which has three open seats.

Two seats have the standard five-year term and one seat is two years to fill a vacancy. Trustees work with the library director to carry out its mission and make long-term plans. The board’s responsibilities include financial oversight, building maintenance, policy creation, and advocacy.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, 18 years or older and have lived in the Beacon school district for at least 30 days before the April 29 election. The district includes parts of the Town of Fishkill and Wappingers.

Nominating petitions are available at the library; they must be completed with the signatures of at least 25 people qualified to vote in the school district election, notarized and returned to the library clerk by 4:30 p.m. on March 29.

HOW WE REPORT