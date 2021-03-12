The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 13

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 14. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)

SAT 13

Maple Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Taconic Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

bit.ly/itsmapleseason

Eat a breakfast of pancakes smothered in syrup and enjoy demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup. Register online for one of three timeslots.

SUN 14

Daylight Savings

2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour.

THURS 18

Virtual CSA Fair

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Hudson Valley CSA Coalition

hudsonvalleycsa.org/csa-fair

Learn about options to purchase community-supported agriculture shares.

SAT 20

Bird Walk

CROTON

8 a.m. Croton Point Park

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Be on the lookout for the American woodcock. Register online.

SAT 20

Pet Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

Bring proof of prior rabies vaccination for your cat, dog or ferret. Registration required. Free

SAT 20

Virtual Trivia Night

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Bring your team and be ready via Zoom for historical trivia about the Hudson Valley, New York state and the U.S. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)

SUN 21

Woman of History

NEWBURGH

2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters

This virtual event will include a discussion of Martha Washington followed by the presentation of the 2021 Martha Washington Woman of History Award to Sue Gardner, a librarian who is the deputy historian of Warwick.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 13

Living Art

OSSINING

8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative

wctheater.org

View live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Also SAT 20. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)

MON 15

Irish Dance Performance

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

The Irish dance school Clan na hÉireann will perform from their studio in this livestreamed event.

FRI 19

Jump at the Sun

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Register to join this Zoom event to discuss the film about the life and work of author, anthropologist and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960). Watch at your convenience via Kanopy.





FRI 19

Marie Curie

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch The Courage of Knowledge and join other viewers over Zoom to discuss the film about the physicist and chemist.

SUN 21

Poet’s Corner

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

Register to read or listen via Zoom. The featured poet will be Jonathan Andersen.

MUSIC

TUES 16

Circle of Song

PUTNAM VALLEY

7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

Play or sing Irish music. Registration required.

WED 17

Celtic Joy

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Daisy Jopling Band

bit.ly/CelticJoy

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Daisy Jopling Band, Max Hershkowitz and the Peekskill City Singers as they perform at the Dramatic Hall Theatre in this live-streamed concert. Cost: $30 (members free)

SUN 21

Dashon Burton and David Fung

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor

914-232-1252 | caramoor.org

Bass-baritone Burton’s livestreamed performance with pianist David Fung will combine Schumann’s Dichterliebe with works by John Dowland, Charles Brown, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Ernest Charles and William Bolcom, plus a set of spirituals. Cost: $15 to $45 (members free)

SUN 21

Schroeder Umansky Duo

NEWBURGH

8 p.m. St. George’s Church

alivemusica.org

The program, part of the ALIVEmusica series, will include Arthur Honneger’s Sonatine for Violin and Cello and the Hungarian folk music of Zoltàn Kodàly’s Duo for Violin and Cello. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 13

Intro to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare from Amanda Lisk in this two-part workshop via Zoom. Also SAT 20.

SAT 13

Self Expression and Advocacy Through Street Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts

compassarts.org

In this two-session class, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn law-abiding ways to express their ideas through street art. Cost: Sliding scale

SUN 14

St. Patrick’s Day Story Walk

COLD SPRING

12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Read a St. Patrick’s Day story and search for the treasure that leprechauns hid on the library’s lawn.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 13

Fight Climate Change in Your Backyard

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

bit.ly/backyardclimate

Catherine Serreau-Thompson and Krystal Ford will share ways your backyard can help lower your carbon footprint.

MON 15

Finding Your Breath/Weaving Your Purpose

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Jackie Ivy, a Garrison Institute fellow, will explore, through breathing, why the events in our lives happen to us. Cost: $25 to $45

TUES 16

Tree ID for Beginners

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Cary Institute

caryinstitute.org

Learn in this webinar how to identify common Hudson Valley trees, before they leaf out, using their shape, bark, buds, fruits and seeds. Register online.

WED 17

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The book club will discuss Meander Spiral Explode, by Jane Alison.

THURS 18

What’s It Worth?

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Mike Ivankovich, host of the radio program What’s it Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser will appraise an item via Zoom for participants. Email [email protected] to register.

THURS 18

Cut the Cord

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Take control of your cable life with cost-saving measures.

SUN 21

Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tinyurl.com/MysteriousStoneSites

Linda Zimmermann, author of Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley of New York and Northern New Jersey, will discuss their significance via Zoom.

SUN 21

Just Us

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/RankineJustus

Hamilton Fish, editor of The Washington Spectator, will interview Claudia Rankine, author of Just Us: An American Conversation, via Zoom about the challenges of achieving racial justice and the need to examine white supremacy. Copies of the book are available at Putnam County libraries and the Field Library in Peekskill. Register online.

VISUAL ART

SAT 13

SITE and Mentor Shows

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The Mentor Show showcases the works of students instructed by local artists, while the School Invitational Theme Exhibition is a collaboration that began in 1994 between the art center and schools in five Hudson Valley counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. Also SUN 14.

SAT 13

Dialogues | Delineation

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The gallery will host two group shows: Dialogues, with artworks that interact with each other stylistically, and Delineation, a collection of drawings.





SAT 13

Inaction Figures 9 / Camp Hellfire

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 163 Main St.

212-255-2505 | cluttergallery.com

Along with the ninth installment of Inaction Figures, the gallery will present a solo show by Ghost Fox Toys with toys inspired by camp-based horror films of the 1970s and ’80s in three categories; staff, camp-goers and resident monsters.





SAT 20

Caroline Burton |Eric Erickson

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Burton’s exhibit, Incarnations, will feature mixed-media paintings she processes repeatedly by cutting and repainting. Erickson’s show is a series of oil paintings with shifting spatial relations. Through May 2.





CIVIC

MON 15

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 15

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 16

Village Election

NELSONVILLE

Noon to 9 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 16

Police Reform Plan Hearing

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

coldspringny.gov

The village board will hold a public hearing to accept comments on its draft Police Reform and Reinvention Plan. See Page 3.

TUES 16

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 17

Budget Workshop

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 17

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

