The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 13
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 14. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)
SAT 13
Maple Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Taconic Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
bit.ly/itsmapleseason
Eat a breakfast of pancakes smothered in syrup and enjoy demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup. Register online for one of three timeslots.
SUN 14
Daylight Savings
2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour.
THURS 18
Virtual CSA Fair
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Hudson Valley CSA Coalition
hudsonvalleycsa.org/csa-fair
Learn about options to purchase community-supported agriculture shares.
SAT 20
Bird Walk
CROTON
8 a.m. Croton Point Park
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Be on the lookout for the American woodcock. Register online.
SAT 20
Pet Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
Bring proof of prior rabies vaccination for your cat, dog or ferret. Registration required. Free
SAT 20
Virtual Trivia Night
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Bring your team and be ready via Zoom for historical trivia about the Hudson Valley, New York state and the U.S. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)
SUN 21
Woman of History
NEWBURGH
2 p.m. Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters
This virtual event will include a discussion of Martha Washington followed by the presentation of the 2021 Martha Washington Woman of History Award to Sue Gardner, a librarian who is the deputy historian of Warwick.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 13
Living Art
OSSINING
8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative
wctheater.org
View live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Also SAT 20. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)
MON 15
Irish Dance Performance
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
The Irish dance school Clan na hÉireann will perform from their studio in this livestreamed event.
FRI 19
Jump at the Sun
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Register to join this Zoom event to discuss the film about the life and work of author, anthropologist and filmmaker Zora Neale Hurston (1891-1960). Watch at your convenience via Kanopy.
FRI 19
Marie Curie
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch The Courage of Knowledge and join other viewers over Zoom to discuss the film about the physicist and chemist.
SUN 21
Poet’s Corner
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
Register to read or listen via Zoom. The featured poet will be Jonathan Andersen.
MUSIC
TUES 16
Circle of Song
PUTNAM VALLEY
7 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
Play or sing Irish music. Registration required.
WED 17
Celtic Joy
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Daisy Jopling Band
bit.ly/CelticJoy
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Daisy Jopling Band, Max Hershkowitz and the Peekskill City Singers as they perform at the Dramatic Hall Theatre in this live-streamed concert. Cost: $30 (members free)
SUN 21
Dashon Burton and David Fung
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
Bass-baritone Burton’s livestreamed performance with pianist David Fung will combine Schumann’s Dichterliebe with works by John Dowland, Charles Brown, Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, Ernest Charles and William Bolcom, plus a set of spirituals. Cost: $15 to $45 (members free)
SUN 21
Schroeder Umansky Duo
NEWBURGH
8 p.m. St. George’s Church
alivemusica.org
The program, part of the ALIVEmusica series, will include Arthur Honneger’s Sonatine for Violin and Cello and the Hungarian folk music of Zoltàn Kodàly’s Duo for Violin and Cello. Cost: $20 donation or pay as you wish
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 13
Intro to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare from Amanda Lisk in this two-part workshop via Zoom. Also SAT 20.
SAT 13
Self Expression and Advocacy Through Street Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts
compassarts.org
In this two-session class, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn law-abiding ways to express their ideas through street art. Cost: Sliding scale
SUN 14
St. Patrick’s Day Story Walk
COLD SPRING
12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Read a St. Patrick’s Day story and search for the treasure that leprechauns hid on the library’s lawn.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 13
Fight Climate Change in Your Backyard
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
bit.ly/backyardclimate
Catherine Serreau-Thompson and Krystal Ford will share ways your backyard can help lower your carbon footprint.
MON 15
Finding Your Breath/Weaving Your Purpose
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Jackie Ivy, a Garrison Institute fellow, will explore, through breathing, why the events in our lives happen to us. Cost: $25 to $45
TUES 16
Tree ID for Beginners
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Cary Institute
caryinstitute.org
Learn in this webinar how to identify common Hudson Valley trees, before they leaf out, using their shape, bark, buds, fruits and seeds. Register online.
WED 17
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The book club will discuss Meander Spiral Explode, by Jane Alison.
THURS 18
What’s It Worth?
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Mike Ivankovich, host of the radio program What’s it Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser will appraise an item via Zoom for participants. Email [email protected] to register.
THURS 18
Cut the Cord
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Take control of your cable life with cost-saving measures.
SUN 21
Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tinyurl.com/MysteriousStoneSites
Linda Zimmermann, author of Mysterious Stone Sites in the Hudson Valley of New York and Northern New Jersey, will discuss their significance via Zoom.
SUN 21
Just Us
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/RankineJustus
Hamilton Fish, editor of The Washington Spectator, will interview Claudia Rankine, author of Just Us: An American Conversation, via Zoom about the challenges of achieving racial justice and the need to examine white supremacy. Copies of the book are available at Putnam County libraries and the Field Library in Peekskill. Register online.
VISUAL ART
SAT 13
SITE and Mentor Shows
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The Mentor Show showcases the works of students instructed by local artists, while the School Invitational Theme Exhibition is a collaboration that began in 1994 between the art center and schools in five Hudson Valley counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. Also SUN 14.
SAT 13
Dialogues | Delineation
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The gallery will host two group shows: Dialogues, with artworks that interact with each other stylistically, and Delineation, a collection of drawings.
SAT 13
Inaction Figures 9 / Camp Hellfire
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 163 Main St.
212-255-2505 | cluttergallery.com
Along with the ninth installment of Inaction Figures, the gallery will present a solo show by Ghost Fox Toys with toys inspired by camp-based horror films of the 1970s and ’80s in three categories; staff, camp-goers and resident monsters.
SAT 20
Caroline Burton |Eric Erickson
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Burton’s exhibit, Incarnations, will feature mixed-media paintings she processes repeatedly by cutting and repainting. Erickson’s show is a series of oil paintings with shifting spatial relations. Through May 2.
CIVIC
MON 15
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 15
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 16
Village Election
NELSONVILLE
Noon to 9 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 16
Police Reform Plan Hearing
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
coldspringny.gov
The village board will hold a public hearing to accept comments on its draft Police Reform and Reinvention Plan. See Page 3.
TUES 16
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 17
Budget Workshop
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 17
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].