Opening Days

Friday, March 5

Movie theaters in New York City were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity and a cap of 50 people. Those elsewhere in the state have been operating at 25 percent since October. Masks are required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking, and theaters must have assigned seating. Pool halls could reopen at 35 percent in New York City and 50 percent in the rest of the state.

Monday, March 15

Wedding receptions and catered events were allowed to resume with capacity limits and other restrictions, such as all patrons being tested before the event and socially distanced dancing.

Friday, March 19

Restaurants outside of New York City will be able to operate at 75 percent, up from 50 percent. Those in New York City will continue to be limited to 35 percent.

Monday, March 22

Home gatherings of up to 25 people will be OK outdoors, as well as social gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors. Indoor fitness classes can resume at 33 percent.

Friday, March 26

Indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement, including the Happy Valley Arcade Bar in Beacon, will be able to reopen at 25 percent.

Thursday, April 1

Travelers entering New York state will no longer be required to quarantine. Outdoor sports stadiums that hold 10,000 or more people will be allowed to operate at 20 percent, such as for Mets and Yankees games, an increase from the 10 percent allowed as of Feb. 23. Smaller stadiums will be able to reopen at 10 percent indoors or 20 percent outdoors. Outdoor performing arts venues that hold more than 2,500 people will be able to reopen at 20 percent.

Friday, April 2

Smaller arts, entertainment and event venues will be able to reopen at 33 percent for 100 people indoors or 200 outdoors.

Monday, April 5

The 11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted. The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and the midnight curfew for catered events will remain in effect.

Friday, April 9

Outdoor amusement parks, such as SplashDown Beach in Fishkill, will be able to resume operations at 33 percent. A limited number of season passes will go on sale March 22, the park said.