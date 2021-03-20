Beacon Changes Web Address

Part of ongoing E-Beacon Initiative

The City of Beacon website has moved from cityofbeacon.org to beaconny.gov to better identify it as an official government site, city officials said on March 12.

In addition, employee email addresses now end in @beaconny.gov. Both changes are part of Mayor Lee Kyriacou’s E-Beacon Initiative, which he said is designed to make city services more streamlined and accessible online.

Residents can use online resources to pay water and tax bills, complete and submit forms for vital records, request services and sign up for alerts. Traffic to the website has increased by 40 percent in the past year, the city said.