How Much Water Do You Use?

Cold Spring noted this week that its water department has contracted with eyeonwater.com to allow village residents to check on their usage and leak detection.
To use the site, residents must provide an email address and an account number, which can be found on quarterly bills, entered without the period (e.g., XX-YYYYZZ). An app is also available for iOS and Android devices.
