It Must Be True … I Saw it on the Internet!
The Shackelford family created a Facebook group called Cold Spring Rocks whose members paint and hide colorful rocks to brighten someone’s day. See bit.ly/cold-spring-rocks.
After one of the two benches outside The Clutter Gallery in Beacon was stolen on March 10, a local craftsman offered to replace it at no charge. A new bench was installed and both were bolted down.
Haldane Elementary students assisted with a spring cleanup on March 11 of the school garden.
The 100th cat — Bulgava — was adopted at the Beans Cat Cafe in Beacon, which opened in November.
