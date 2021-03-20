It Must Be True … I Saw it on the Internet!

The Shackelford family created a Facebook group called Cold Spring Rocks whose members paint and hide colorful rocks to brighten someone’s day. See bit.ly/cold-spring-rocks.

After one of the two benches outside The Clutter Gallery in Beacon was stolen on March 10, a local craftsman offered to replace it at no charge. A new bench was installed and both were bolted down.

Haldane Elementary students assisted with a spring cleanup on March 11 of the school garden.

Students, families, faculty and staff at Haldane donated more than 1,000 pounds of food and $300 to the Philipstown Food Pantry.

The 100th cat — Bulgava — was adopted at the Beans Cat Cafe in Beacon, which opened in November.