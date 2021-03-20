It Must Be True … I Saw it on the Internet!

mm By |

The Shackelford family created a Facebook group called Cold Spring Rocks whose members paint and hide colorful rocks to brighten someone’s day. See bit.ly/cold-spring-rocks.

After one of the two benches outside The Clutter Gallery in Beacon was stolen on March 10, a local craftsman offered to replace it at no charge. A new bench was installed and both were bolted down.

Haldane Elementary students assisted with a spring cleanup on March 11 of the school garden.

donations

Students, families, faculty and staff at Haldane donated more than 1,000 pounds of food and $300 to the Philipstown Food Pantry.

The 100th cat — Bulgava — was adopted at the Beans Cat Cafe in Beacon, which opened in November.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.