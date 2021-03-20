Poem-a-Day Returns

Library and Current team up for 2021

For National Poetry Month in April, the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison and The Current return with another year of One Poem a Day Won’t Kill You, a concept borrowed from KRBD Radio in Ketchikan, Alaska; organized for the paper by Mary Anne Myers in 2014, 2015 and 2016; and revived by Desmond-Fish and The Current last year.

Each day in April, a podcast recording will be released featuring a community member reading a favorite published poem. All the podcast episodes from last year can be accessed online.

Because of the pandemic, recordings must be made remotely. To be considered, email an audio recording of yourself reading the poem to [email protected] (for assistance, see video below). Or call 845-202-3519 and leave your reading as a voicemail of three minutes or less.