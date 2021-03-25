Letter: Thanks for Hard Work

This was a difficult winter, and I am not referring only to the coronavirus but to the accumulation of snow and nasty weather that we seemed to have escaped during the past few years.

When the temperature fell and the flakes started to fall, the Beacon Highway Department was, again, up to the task. It is difficult to imagine a more dedicated, hard-working group of individuals — spearheaded by Superintendent Michael Manzi — who strive to keep our roads clear and the traffic moving. No matter the season, the residents of Beacon can be sure that the roads will be kept safe, the piles of brush will be picked up and that this department is just a phone call away if help is needed. Thank you, Michael, and thank you to the entire department.

Charles Dunn, Beacon