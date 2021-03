Have you ever seen a UFO?



I’ve never seen one, but I get how big the universe is. I think they exist.

~Will Soto, Beacon



I believe in them. Camping in Wyoming years ago, something was going on with the sky. My boyfriend had a dream and swore we had been abducted.

~Alana Reynolds, Beacon



No, but it’s unlikely we’re alone in the universe. I’m fascinated by the stories of Area 51.

~Mark Bernardo, Cold Spring