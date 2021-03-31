Around Town (Photos)

SIGN OF SPRING — The ice has melted on the Hudson River and the fishermen, women and children, including this angler off Croton Point Park, have returned. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

SCOUTS’ HONOR — On March 19, the second-grade Wolf Scouts of Philipstown Cub Scout Pack 137 met with Officer Kenneth Baker of the Cold Spring Police Department (center) to talk about how police officers help the community. Here they show the Boy Scout salute. (Photo provided)

BREAKNECK RESCUE — A hiker who suffered a serious leg injury after falling on one of the most difficult parts of the trail at Breakneck Ridge on March 21 was rescued by state park staff with assistance from a passing physician and Philipstown EMS. (Photo by Andre Nizzari)

