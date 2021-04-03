Beacon Invites ‘Parklet’ Applications

Allows businesses to use street spaces

As it did last summer, Beacon said it will allow local businesses to expand operations into outdoor areas and parking spaces to accommodate social-distancing requirements imposed by the state in response to the pandemic.

Businesses can apply at bit.ly/beacon-parklet. The “parklet” program will run from May 1 to Nov. 1. While the program was primarily used by restaurants in 2020, city officials said in 2021 it will be open to retailers, gyms and personal care services.