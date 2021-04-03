Beacon Invites ‘Parklet’ Applications

As it did last summer, Beacon said it will allow local businesses to expand operations into outdoor areas and parking spaces to accommodate social-distancing requirements imposed by the state in response to the pandemic.
Businesses can apply at bit.ly/beacon-parklet. The “parklet” program will run from May 1 to Nov. 1. While the program was primarily used by restaurants in 2020, city officials said in 2021 it will be open to retailers, gyms and personal care services.
