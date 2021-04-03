Dutchess Public Transit Seeks Input

Launches survey of riders

Dutchess County has posted a survey online for residents to share information on their use of public and private transportation services. It is available through April 16 at bit.ly/dutchess-transit-survey.

The public transportation agency recently launched a Dutchess Tracker smartphone app, available at the Apple and Google app stores, that shows where buses are located. In Beacon, the agency operates the Free Loop bus as well as routes that connect to Poughkeepsie and Hopewell Junction.

