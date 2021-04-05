Howland Center Retools in April

Prepares for in-person performances in May

If the website of the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon has been looking a little threadbare, it’s because, aside from the virtual performance by the Lack Thurber Duo on April 11 and an episode of The Valley Hour on April 22, the venue will spend this month upgrading its streaming technology in anticipation of hosting live events with small audiences in May that are also broadcast online.

The storytelling series The Artichoke is scheduled to resume production on May 8 and on May 15, Elysium Furnace Works hopes to host bassist, bandleader and composer William Parker, the subject of a new biography by Cisco Bradley, Universal Tonality: The Life and Music of William Parker.

On May 29, a singer-songwriter circle concert is planned with Lydia Adams Davis and Rob Daniels.

Beginning this month, the cultural center also hopes to resume recurring gatherings such as its bridge club, garden club and Poets’ Night, with protocols in place.